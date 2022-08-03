Minister Heydon announces €70,000 funding boost for outdoor amenities in Kildare

Two outdoor adventure projects in Kildare will receive funding of almost €70,000, encouraging the community in Kildare to enjoy the hidden gems on our doorsteps this summer according to Kildare South Fine Gael TD and Minister Martin Heydon.

Minister Martin Heydon said: “This funding of €69,199 granted to Kildare County Council will develop two projects in Kildare that will attract visitors to our stunning forest walks, rivers and lakes, while also providing recreation activities for locals that highlight the natural beauty that surrounds us in Kildare.

“€45,000 has been awarded for a feasibility study to explore development of a walking and cycling route between Monasterevin and Portarlington. In the longer term, this will link the Barrow Blueway into Derryounce Bog and the Grand Canal Greenway in Offaly. Fitsticks Walking Trails has also been awarded €24,199 to develop trails at 5 locations along the Grand Canal in Kildare.

Minister Heydon welcomed the news from Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys. The funding falls under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) and will be key to enhancing our outdoor amenities such as our walkways, cycleways, rivers, lakes, and beaches.

Minister Heydon concluded, “This funding will provide a great source of recreation and enjoyment for local families, but also provide a major boost to local economies by attracting visitors and furthering our reputation in Kildare as a destination for recreation tourism. This is something I am passionate about, and I am glad to see these projects being developed in Kildare following the hard work that was done to proceed with the 46km section of the Barrow line of the Grand Canal in the last few years.

“Seeing the progress that has been made here and the potential for the surrounding areas in terms of economic and tourism activities makes it all the more worthwhile. Outdoor activities in Kildare play a key role in communities and we have seen this throughout the recent pandemic. Recreation tourism is growing internationally and has the potential to have major economic spin-off benefits for our rural towns and villages in Kildare."