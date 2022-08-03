Search

03 Aug 2022

Athy Youth Café to reopen next week after renovations

Athy Youth Café to reopen next week after renovations

Athy Youth Café (Photo: Kildare Co Council)

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

03 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Athy Youth Café will relaunch at 1pm on Friday August 12 - International Youth Day 2022 - following significant renovations funded by Kildare County Council and Local Property Tax funding.

Young people in Athy and the surrounding area are invited to come along and check out the space, as well as enjoy the entertainment on offer.

The reopened Athy Youth Café space is managed by InSync, the local youth service in Athy and is now open for bookings for youth groups in the area. 

The relaunch event will showcase the refurbished space and the various youth services available in the area.

Young people will have opportunities on the day to sign up to join various youth activities and have their say about what activities they would like to see in the future.

For booking enquiries for Athy Youth Café contact athyyouthcafe@insync.ie and social media channels for the café will be unveiled at the launch, providing up to date information and further details about the café.
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media