The Mater Foundation is challenging people across Kildare 100 Miles in a Month challenge

In the past two years alone, over 500 people from County Kildare have raised €54,000 for the Mater Public Hospital which has made a huge difference to patients from all across Ireland. The Mater Foundation are once again calling on the wonderful people of Kildare to take on our 100 Miles in Month challenge this September.

Walk, jog, run, or even hike! – it’s completely up to you.

By signing up to take part, our 100 Milers will be invited to join a buzzing online community that will be on hand with fitness tips and tricks as well as lots of motivation to get them through the miles! And every mile tracked will be making an incredible difference to the Mater’s staff and patients.

Funds raised from the challenge will allow the Mater Foundation to provide life-saving equipment across the hospital, equipment like our new state of the art PETCT scanner.

This scanner, funded by our supporters, enables our staff to quickly diagnose and treat patients with cancer, heart disease and brain disorders.

Mary Moorhead, Chief Executive of the Mater Foundation, said of the event, "Our 100 Miles in a Month challenge this September is so important. The funds raised from the challenge will directly impact patients from all across Ireland as they will ensure that we always have the funds needed to upgrade and replace life-saving equipment as it is needed. It is only with the support of the Irish public, that we are continuously able to transform patient care, saving even more lives and make a long and lasting difference to all who come through the hospital doors.

"I am ever so grateful to the incredible people of County Kildare who have continued to support our work at the Mater Foundation, as well as to all of those who sign up to take on this tough physical challenge. On behalf of the Mater Foundation and the Mater Hospital we cannot begin to thank everyone enough for their support.”

For more information or to register for 100 Miles in a Month Challenge, go to:

https://www.materfoundation.ie/event/100-miles-in-a-month-september-2022/

Or to donate, visit www.materfoundation.ie/donate