Alleged Newbridge, Kildare, drugs case struck out due to absent garda

File photo: The case was heard at Naas District Court on Thursday, July 28.
A possession of drugs case was struck out by a Naas District Court judge on Thursday, July 28.
The allegation related to Dylan Redmond, with an address listed as 65 The Glen, Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington.
The 29-year-old was accused of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of sale and supply at Lidl on the Athgarvan Road in Newbridge on November 6, 2019.
ILLNESS
It was heard that the prosecuting garda would be unavailable to attend as they had contracted Covid-19.
When Judge Michéle Finan asked why he couldn’t give evidence, a garda present in the courtroom said that the gardaí 'could not help health matters.'
'GET CREATIVE'
In response, the judge said that the prosecuting garda should have either vacated the case for today in advance, or should have arranged to give evidence via a video call.
'Get creative,' Judge Finan added.
The judge then struck out the case.
