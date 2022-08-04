KILDARE: Charity fundraiser in memory of popular GAA man

The late Ulick Burke
A charity auction in Allenwood on August 13 is being held in memory of local man Ulick Burke.
The event, which is in aid of Cancer Research, takes place in Glennon's from 8pm onwards.
Ulick, who was a retired member of An Garda Síochána, passed away peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin in August 2019 surrounded by his family.
Ulick was a very active member of Allenwood GFC and was a former secretary and selector.
In 2016, Ulick won €28,000 as a contestant on Winning Streak — on the very weekend he celebrated his birthday.
He was joined in the RTE studios with a big band of family and friends in the audience.
He told presenters Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy that he had retired from the gardai two years previously and had been working part-time as a driver taking senior citizens to a day care centre in
Maynooth.
