Kildare Animals in Need: Budge Cassidy finds a hideout

We took a lovely budgie into our care recently. A woman out walking in Athy noticed the bird in a hedge and passed him on to us so that we could look after him until his owner came forward.

We named him Budge Cassidy and put his picture on our Facebook page. Unfortunately, nobody came forward and we have now rehomed him to a bird lover who will give him a forever home.

While in our care Budge enjoyed watching the cats from the safety of his cage, swinging on his mirror and getting very excited whenever he heard music.

Our Kitty Cottage is full

The KWWSPCA now has more than 40 kittens in our care, as well as several adult cats at the shelter and in foster homes.

We apologise, but we cannot take any more in for the time being until we have rehomed some of the ones we have.

If you have found kittens, please keep them safe, fed and watered and if you need any advice, contact the KWWSPCA Cat Welfare Unit by text on 089 4588162 . As soon as we have room, we will be able to take in more kittens.

If you are interested in adopting a kitten and would like to see the kittens available for adoption, please make an appointment to avoid disappointment by texting 089 4588162.

There is an adoption fee of €100 but each kitten will have been vaccinated, microchipped, treated for worms and fleas and the fee also covers the cost of the neutering/spaying of the kitten when it is old enough. Proof of identity will also be needed.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

General Helpline: 087 6887136

Dog Helpline/Rehoming: 087 1279835

Cat Helpline/Rehoming/TNR: 089 4588162

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook.