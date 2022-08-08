Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, August 8

The death has occurred of June DAWSON (née Cardiff)

St. Patrick's Park, Kill, Kildare



In the tender care of the staff of Bethany House Nursing Home, Tyrrellpass, Co. Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late John. June will be sadly missed by her loving son David, daughters Shirley, Mary and Bernadette, sister Jenny, brother Malachy, son-in-law Michael, Mary's partner Michael, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May June Rest In Peace"

Reposing at her daughter’s Shirley’s home in Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath on Sunday afternoon. Funeral on Monday morning with Mass at 11am in St. Brigid’s Church, Kill and afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. Those who would like to join the funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.killparish.ie. You may leave a message of sympathy and support for June’s family in the Condolence Book below.

The death has occurred of Gerald FOX

Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare / Finglas West, Dublin



Formerly of Finglas West, Dublin 11.

Gerald will be deeply regretted by his mother Eithne, sisters Madison and Yvonne, brother Robert, extended family and friends.

May Gerald Rest in Peace

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Saturday (6th Aug) from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1.30pm in The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can also take part in Gerald's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Personal messages of condolence can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.

he death has occurred of Mary Merry (née Gallagher)

Castlevillage, Celbridge, Kildare / Dunfanaghy, Donegal / Raheny, Dublin



Merry (née Gallagher), Mary, Castlevillage, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Raheny, Dublin and Dunfanaghy, Co. Donegal, August 3rd 2022, peacefully at home, in her 95th year, beloved wife of the late Paul, deeply regretted by her loving children Philip, Marian (Mc Morrow), Christopher and Eunan, daughters-in-law Claire, Barbara and Una, son-in-law Thomas, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Mary will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Sunday from 3pm to 5pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Monday at approx. 9:30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery, Balgriffin. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Monday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://celstra.ie/st-patricks-webcam/

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Travers

Longtown, Straffan, Kildare



Travers, James (Jim), Longtown, Straffan, Co. Kildare, August 5th 2022, peacefully at Naas General Hospital in his 92nd year, beloved father of the late Mary, grandfather of the late Dean and brother of the late Michael and Maura, deeply regretted by his loving wife Rose, children Brigid, Brendan, John, Anthony, Rose and James, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Monday from 4pm - 8pm. Removal from his son Brendan's residence on Tuesday at approx. 10:30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://celstra.ie/live-feeds/

