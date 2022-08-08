Search

08 Aug 2022

County Kildare Chamber Business Awards to celebrate businesses across the county

County Kildare Chamber Business Awards to celebrate businesses across the county

Sinéad Ronan, Public Affairs Manager - County Kildare Chamber, Allan Shine, CEO - County Kildare Chamber, Sinéad Dooley of Eirgrid, Luke Hanahoe, Chamber president

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

08 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

The County Kildare Chamber Business Awards powered by EirGrid will celebrate the best in business in Kildare and is open for start up business, emerging businesses, SME’s right up to our large indigenous and multi nationals in the county.   Robust judging by 6 independent judges will lead to the finalists and the eventual winners been announced on the 24th November in The Killashee Hotel where 500 key stakeholders and companies will celebrate the best in business in 2022. 

Luke Hanahoe, President of County Kildare Chamber said:

“The Awards celebrate the best in business in Kildare, it is an excellent opportunity for our members to showcase and demonstrate how they have excelled in their business over the past few years.  I am looking forward to seeing and hearing first hand how businesses have navigated through the many challenges they have faced in the past year and how they have succeeded.

It is the businesses that persevere, innovate persevere, innovate, diversify and respond with resilience that will come out on top. With our overall sponsor EirGrid and our category sponsors  we are looking forward to another vibrant and competitive awards.”

 

Sinéad Dooley, head of public engagement, EirGrid, said: ”We are proud to be major sponsors of this year’s Kildare Business Awards. While developing the Kildare-Meath Grid Upgrade, EirGrid has engaged closely with business communities across Kildare through the County Kildare Chamber. It is great to see an innovative network of businesses working together for the progressive development of a region. We hope that through the strengthening of the electricity grid in the area with this underground cable project, the economic growth of the region continues.

 

Dooley added, “We look forward to seeing the nominees across all categories who support not just a vibrant local economy, but support workers and their families in the region.”

 

Allan Shine CEO of County Kildare Chamber said: 

‘’This year we expect a record number of entries.  Coupled with the extensive profile that finalists receive across multiple print and digital platforms, our Business Awards also gives our members the opportunity to challenge themselves through the various categories on offer to nominate for.   Keith Barry returns as MC, Pink Champagne will be on hand for the entertainment and already companies have booked in for what promises to be a great night as we celebrate the best of business in Kildare “

 

The categories are: 

 

The County Kildare Chamber Business Award for Excellence in Communications, sponsored by Eirgrid

 

The County Kildare Chamber Business Award for Net Zero Achievement, sponsored by Maynooth University

 

The County Kildare Chamber Business Award for International Trade, sponsored by Grant Thornton

 

The County Kildare Chamber Business Award for Excellence in the Community, sponsored by Hanahoe & Hanahoe Solicitors

 

The County Kildare Chamber Business Award for Sustainable Development, sponsored by AIB

 

The County Kildare Chamber Business Award for Health and Wellbeing, sponsored by Permanent TSB

 

The County Kildare Chamber Business Award for Innovation in Business, sponsored by KPMG

 

The County Kildare Chamber Business Award for Employee of the Year, sponsored by Ladytown Business Park

 

The County Kildare Chamber Business Award for Best Emerging Business Award, sponsored by LEO Kildare

 

The County Kildare Chamber Business Award for Best Performing Small Medium Business of the Year, sponsored by O’Kelly Sutton Chartered Accountants

 

The County Kildare Chamber Business Award for Best Performing Large Business, sponsored by Gannon Office Solutions

 

The County Kildare Chamber Business Award for Excellence in Customer Service, sponsored by BP Communications

 

The County Kildare Chamber Business award for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion, sponsored by Colourtrend

 

The County Kildare Chamber Overall Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Queally Group

 

The County Kildare Chamber Outstanding Contribution to Business Award, sponsored by Clark

 

Nominations open online from Friday, August 19.

Closing date for all completed applications is Friday 16th September 2022.

Winners in each category along with the Overall Business of the year and the recipient of the “Outstanding Contribution to Business Award” will be announced on the 24th November in The Killashee Hotel, Naas.

