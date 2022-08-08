Search

Road in Kildare closed until Thursday

File Pic: The announcement was made by Kildare County Council.

A road in Northern Kildare will be closed from today until Thursday this week.

This will be done to facilitate road resurfacing, Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced.

The L5064 Kearneystown will be closed from the L1016 Ardclough Road to the Railway Bridge until Thursday, August 8, 2022.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES:

KCC has said that vehicles intending to travel south-east on this road from Celbridge will be diverted north-west towards Celbridge Village and south-west (right) onto the R405 (Hazelhatch Road) towards Newcastle.

At Newcastle Village, traffic will be directed  south-west (right) towards Athgoe and north-west (right again) towards Kearneystown.

Vehicles intending to travel north-west on this road from Newcastle will follow the reverse directions back to the L1016 Ardclough Road.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted.

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.

KCC has also said that the road will be opened early if works are completed early.

KCC added that the public's co-operation is appreciated, and apologised for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.

