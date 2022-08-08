Missing your keys or glasses? Kildare Gardaí trying to reunite property with rightful owners

Some of the items in the safe keeping of gardaí
Naas Gardaí have displayed some of the lost property found at the recent Forever Young Festival in Palmerstown House, Naas.
The event took place a few weekends ago on July 15, 16 and 17.
Items include pairs of spectacles, keys, a ring and a watch.
Please contact Garda Grogan, Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 if any of these items belong to you.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.