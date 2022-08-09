Search

09 Aug 2022

Kildare pubs being converted into apartments, shops, offices or other uses

Kildare pubs being converted into apartments, shops, offices or other uses

The Curragh Inn, Newbridge

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

09 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

A trend across the country which sees pubs being converted into housing or other uses has been replicated in Kildare.

In one of the biggest developments involving a pub, The Lion House in Kilcock received planning permission to be converted into 39 apartments.

Also included in the €6.2m development was a gym, cinema, a reception area and a communal living area.

Over four years ago, Maddenstown House pub on the Curragh was converted into a private dwelling after successfully securing planning permission.

In 2021, plans were lodged to build six apartments on the site of former Newbridge pub, The Winning Post on the corner of Eyre Street and John Street.

More recently, Kildare County Council received proposals for The Curragh Inn in Newbridge to be converted into retail and office use.

In Monasterevin, the adjoining pubs of Gahan’s Tavern and The Manley Hopkins are currently being re-purposed as a greengrocers, café and mini hotel.

A total of 14 short term tourist accommodation units will be constructed on the first and second floors of the building.

Other pubs also try to diversify to attract new customers such as Farrington’s in Rathcoffey which was granted approval to develop a café on its premises.

D & T Dillon’s in Rathangan also sought to covert its bar and lounge premises into a retail and coffee shop and restaurant.

Publicans may also transfer their drinks licences to a new supermarket or off licence to allow them to legally sell wine and beer.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media