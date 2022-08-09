Search

09 Aug 2022

Prizes revealed for Kildare auction in aid of cancer research and in memory of local GAA stalwart

The late Ulick Burke

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

09 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Some of the big prizes have been revealed for a charity auction in Allenwood on Saturday, August 13 in memory of local man Ulick Burke.

The event, which is in aid of Cancer Research, takes place in Glennon's from 8pm onwards.

Ulick, who was a retired member of An Garda Síochána, passed away peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin in August 2019 surrounded by his family.

Ulick was a very active member of Allenwood GFC and was a former secretary and selector.

Some of the auction prizes already pledged include: 

 

  • Johnny Doyle signed Jersey 
  • Electric Bicycle worth €1,000 euros 
  • Vintage Bike  Hi bike ex-army Rudd 
  • Curragh Racecourse annual pass  
  • Punchestown Racecourse annual pass 
  • Gordon Elliot Racing Yard Tour for 4  
  • Joseph O'Brien Racing Yard Tour for 4 
  • Fourball Newbridge Golf course 
  • 1 hr Training session with Kildare team players Jimmy Hyland and Aaron Masterson 
  • Load of Turf (5 tonne lorry load)  delivered Judge Haulage 
  • Jodhpurs  belonging to Shane Cross signed by many of the leading Irish flat Jockeys
  • Mondello prize 
  • Cherry Blossom Trees
  • KIWI Mirrors at The Traveler’s Rest  
  • Turn Inn Meal voucher 
  • Milltown Inn voucher 
  • Harte’s of Kildare Town (Michelin Star Restaurant) Voucher for €100 
  • Bergin’s Pharmacy Newbridge Hamper
  • Blakes Pharmacy Hamper 
  • Tesco Spar Allenwood voucher and hamper 
  • Free Range Norfolk Black Turkey Oven Ready for Christmas 
  • Le Chelle Studio Allenwood vouchers x 2 
  • Hughes Wood Design Allenwood Artisan Bread Boards X 2
  • Paul Kearney Haulage  200 hamper
  • Drink/ Meat Hamper.

