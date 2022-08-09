Search

09 Aug 2022

Further outcry over presence of encampment near Newbridge, Kildare

Criticism: The encampment was referred to as ‘completely unacceptable’ by a Kildare-based TD

A photograph of the encampment

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

09 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

There has been further outcry regarding the presence of an encampment of caravans located near the Lidl RDC Newbridge building.

Last Wednesday, August 3, Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin said that gardaí will investigate the encampment.

Speaking to the Leinster Leader, Senator O' Loughlin called the presence of the encampment 'shocking'.

The Fianna Fáil politician added:  "I've been speaking to the Gardaí and they will be heading down to them.

"Unfortunately there seems to be a whole cycle of caravans arriving, guards moving them (the owners of the vehicles) on, and a few weeks later it all starts again."

Fine Gael (FG) councillor Peggy O' Dwyer explained to the Leader that she has met with a local resident and advised them to contact other Resident Associations in the area and try and link in with the owner of the site to see what can be done. 

Commenting on the situation, Cllr O' Dwyer said: 

"The area is not taken in charge, so Kildare County Council (KCC) is not responsible for it. The cost of the clean up is not done by KCC either.

"The local residents are the citizens that it effects the most with the encampments returning frequently this summer."

She added: "Garda are aware of the encampment and that it is on private property, and I have brought it up more than once an our county council meetings."

'COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE'

Independent TD Dr Cathal Berry also criticised the presence of the encampment, with the latter saying: "I am of the view that the law must be equally applied in this case without fear or favour.

"The Newbridge and Curragh areas have been enduring this type of behaviour for far too many summers now: it is completely unacceptable and simply has to stop."

FG Minister Martin Heydon TD also said that he was 'aware of the frustration' surrounding the encampment. 

Gardaí also confirmed to the Leader that they are aware of the encampment and said that 'the matter is under investigation.'

