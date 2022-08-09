Sustainability talks for adults and children to take place in Newbridge, Kildare, this weekend

Two sustainability talks for adults and children will take place in Newbridge Library this weekend.

For children, Be a No Waste Hero is part of Heritage Week and will be hosted by entrepreneur Netanya Curtis.

Ms Curtis, who runs the zero-waste store Unpacked in Kildare town, will answer questions for children aged between seven and twelve years of age regarding recycling and sustainability.

Answers will be provided to questions such as:

'What bin does this go in?'

'Can this be composted?'

'Why should we turn the lights off?'

'Why should we put on a jumper instead of turning the heat up?'

Netanya Curtis inside her store, Unpacked

The event will start at 11am.

Booking can be arranged here.

For adults, Ms Curtis will also host a talk on Zero Waste Living, which will take place at 2.30pm.

This talk will explain the concept of low waste living and how to achieve it in your own home, as well as examining Zero Waste shopping, how sustainable living can save you money, reusables, and the 6 R's of managing waste.

Booking for this event can be arranged here.