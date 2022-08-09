KILDARE: Warning not to place BBQs on wooden decking

A disposable BBQ placed on wooden decking caused a fire / DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
People enjoying the heatwave have been warned not to place barbecues inside, on a balcony or on a wooden decking.
Place disposable BBQs on non-flammable surfaces, is the advice from Dublin Fire Brigade.
A spokesperson added: "Place the BBQ away from facia/soffit, fences, trees etc.
"Have a bucket of water nearby.
"Don’t have too much alcohol or leave the BBQ unattended."
