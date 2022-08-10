Kilcock get the better of Confey in Kildare SFC

Joe Mallons Motor Senior Football Championship Group D, round two

Kilcock 0-15

Confey 0-12

Kilcock got the better of Confey in Round 2, Group D, of the SFC at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, on Sunday afternoon, however they certainly made hard work of it against a Confey side that gave it their all but always looked like they would come out second best, that despite leading for long periods of the game and by two at half-time.

Paul Divilly got Confey off to the ideal start pointing after three minutes.

Kilcock came back and not for the first time in the afternoon were denied a goal by the upright, Daniel Courtney crashing it off the post before being cleared.

Kilcock took some seven minutes before finding the range and it was a sweeping move that began at the back and ended with David Duke firing over.

Shane Farrell had a great chance of a goal but his effort was straight at Confey keeper Colin Heeney. Confey kicked on with three white flags from James Gately including one free and one mark.

It was mid-way through the half before Kilcock raised a second flag, Eoin McArdle firing over an excellent left footed effort; Shane Farrell fired over a 45 to reduce the lead to the minimum.

A great move involving Chris McCarthy, Cian O'Sullivan and Eoin McArdle, initially keeping the ball on the ground before McArdle gathered and hit it off the right hand upright and was cleared.

From that Confey attacked and James Gately pointed.

A long range Gately free was touched over by Paul Divilly as Confey now led 0-6 to 0-3, 25 gone.

James Gately got his fifty of the half before Daniel Courtney and Cameron Nairn reduced it to the minimum before the break — 0-7 to 0-5.

James Gately (free) extended the lead on the resumption before Shane Farrell hit a lovely long range effort over; Daniel Courtney fired over to leave one in it before a James Gately effort came off the crossbar and cleared.

The upright was again in operation when a Brendan Gibbons effort came off it but this time to Cameron Nairn who fired over to level it on 35 minutes.

Kilcock took the lead with a fine David Duke effort but Confey hit back with points from Paddy Griffin and that man James Gately to go one clear.

Kilcock stepped it up again hitting four on the trot from Eoin McArdle, David Duke, Shane Farrell and a Jason Gibbons effort that went just over, to lead 0-13 to 0-10.

Ian Devane left two between them, Daragh McArdle put it back to three before James Gately reduced it again to two before Shane Farrell popped over a 45 before the final whistle arrived Kilcock deservingly won on a final score line of Kilcock 0-15 Confey 0-12.

Scorers: Kilcock, Shane Farrell 0-4 (two 45s), David Duke 0-3, Eoin McArdle 0-2, Cameron Nairn 0-2, Daniel Courtney 0-2, Jason Gibbons 0-1, Daragh McArdle 0-1.

Confey, James Gately 0-8 (4 frees, 1 mark), Paul Divilly 0-2, Paddy Griffin 0-1, Ian Devane 0-1.

KILCOCK: Sean O'Sullivan; Cormac Divilly, Mark Durkan, Johnny Sullivan; Daniel Courtney, Jason Gibbons, Cian O'Sullivan; Brendan Gibbons, Chris McCarthy; Mark Gibbons, David Duke, Daragh McArdle; Eoin McArdle, Shane Farrell, Cameron Nairn. Subs: Findlay Nairn for Cian O'Sullivan (half-time); Danny Maguire for Mark Gibbons (55 minutes).

CONFEY: Colin Heeney; Andrew Breslin, Paddy Griffin, Colm Chan; Shane Dineen, Conor Dennehy, David Slattery; Ciaran Lyons, Paul Divilly; Niall Cawley, Joe Kilbane, Niall Carney; Fergal McGeough, James Gately, Conor Jennings. Subs: Ciaran Kilbane for Ciaran Lyons (36 minutes); Ian Devane for Fergal McGeough (42 minutes); Brian Grimes for Joe Kilbane (49 minutes); Aidan Crean for David Slattery (blood sub 53-58 minutes); Eoin Dennehy for Niall Carney (59 minutes).

REFEREE: Brendan Cawley.