Kildare public urged to keep an eye out for missing teenager

Marcus Core
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Marcus Core who was last seen in the Mulhuddart area of Dublin 15 on Monday, August 1.
Marcus is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build, short brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Marcus was wearing a grey Under Armour tracksuit and grey Nike runners.
Anyone with information on Marcus's whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
