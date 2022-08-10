KILDARE: 39 new homes being planned for Caragh village

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
O'Flynn Construction (Dublin) Limited is planning to build 39 homes on a 2.05 hectare site to the north of Caragh village.
The proposed development has a construction value of over €9m, according to Construction Information Services.
The designs feature 38 houses as well as one apartment located above a ground floor retail unit.
New access from the R409 will be provided for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.
A signalised junction will be provided with a signalised pedestrian crossing.
The plans contain 79 car parking spaces and 12 bicycle parking spaces.
Also in the planning documents is tree removal, tree planting and lighting.
