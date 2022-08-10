Kildare people 'are emigrating' over cost of rent

Kildare residents are emigrating because of the cost of the housing crisis.

That's according to Sinn Féin's Kildare North TD Réada Cronin who says that have people contacting her to say that they have no choice but to emigrate so they can buy a home and start a family.

"Some of these are successful business people who will take jobs locally if they go. But they feel they have no choice because of the banks’ lending requirements being dependent on income in the time of restricted work and business during the earlier days of Covid19 and no suitable properties for a decent budget.”

She said ordinary workers and families are already forking out vast sums every month just to keep a roof over their heads and now they’re hit with a double whammy with the cost of living and many are paying huge amounts for childcare while watching house prices soar out of their reach.

“It is clear that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and the Government have lost control of the housing market. Two years in they are presiding over housing chaos, record rents and record homelessness. Meanwhile, social and affordable housing is well behind target and the private rental sector is shrinking, but the government is totally out of touch with this reality.

”Budget 2023 next month is the Minister's last chance to make the deep changes required to fix our worsening housing crisis. We need a dramatic increase in funding to deliver 20,000 social and affordable homes every year for the next decade. We need emergency action to reduce homelessness and slow down the disorderly exit of landlords from the private rental sector.

“There’s real pain and pressure here in North Kildare whether in renting or buying. It’s a shocking state of affairs when people’s decisions on starting families or increasing families rests with their inability to get place to live, be it to rent or to buy. These are lives and futures put on hold to satisfy the demands of the market and the wealth funds. It is inhumane, undignified and exploitative and no way for workers to be living in 2022. People deserve so much better.”