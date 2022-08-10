Search

10 Aug 2022

Naas Ladies compete in All-Ireland Sevens for Kildare

Naas Ladies Senior Football team who participated in All Ireland Club Sevens

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

10 Aug 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

The return of the All Ireland Club Sevens was very welcomed this year after a gap of a few years and the Naas Ladies were delighted when their application to participate was successful being only their second time to experience this prestigious football competition.

Naomh Mearnóg Gaa Club in Dublin played host to the Senior and Intermediate competitions and this club should be commended for their superb facilities and great organisational skills. Each team are permitted a squad of twelve players. The

Naas team, representing Kildare, competed in the Intermediate Blitz, in a very competitive group.
Naas lined out against Barna ( Galway) and it was a pulsating match as both teams were very energetic and wanted to register a victory in their initial match. The Naas team were out of the traps very quickly and registered a very convincing win. This victory gave the Naas players great confidence while they prepared for their second group match against Moortown St Malachy’s (Tyrone).

After expending a lot of energy against Barna, the players drew on their fitness reserves to win and this set up the final group match to determine the qualifying team for the Championship semi-final.

A very keenly contested encounter with Parnells winning by four.
The Naas squad should be very proud of their efforts and it was testament to their skills and enthusiasm that Parnells (London) were the eventual overall winners

