11 Aug 2022

Ballyteague edge Kilcullen in crucial Kildare IFC clash

Reporter:

Seamus Dillon

11 Aug 2022 11:33 AM

The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship Group C, round two

Ballyteague 0-15

Kilcullen 0-14

Ballyteague assured themselves of a place in the knockout stages after a narrow one point victory over a luckless Kilcullen in this Group C Auld Shebeen Athy IFC round two game.

For Kilcullen a last day victory over St Kevin's is imperative to avoid a relegation final. The Rags have had a bad run with injuries but short and long term and the loss of Dan Coughlan early in the second half only added to their woes.
The opening exchanges were close and early points from Kilcullen's Rob Lee and Eoin Cahill were quickly replied to by Gerry Melia and Brian McGrath.

A Jamie Buckley free was quickly followed by a Ciaran O'Brien point and Kilcullen led by two at the end of the opening quarter.
Brian McGrath pointed a free on 17 after Jimmy Hyland was fouled. That foul on Hyland seemed to bring him alive and in the closing 12 minutes of the half he hit five in a row to leave Ballyteague four ahead at the interval. In fairness to Ciaran Melinn,his marker, he did an excellent job on Hyland in those early exchanges but there is only so long you can hold out.
Stephen Ennis's cross field pass found Hyland for his first and then the floodgates opened — left foot, right foot and a 55 metre free are all part of his array of talents.

Conor Hanley and Jamie Buckley exchanged points but Ballyteague were 0-9 to 0-5 to the good at the break.
Jimmy extended that to five within three minutes of the restart but to Kilcullen's credit they showed some of the character that brought them a Junior championship last year and three quick points from Buckley, Ciaran O'Brien and a Dan Coughlan effort left it 0-10 to 0-8 after 44.

Directly from Derrick Mooney's kickout Ballyteague broke forward and Cormac Barker had to be alert to save Brian McGrath's goalbound effort. McGrath did land the 45 before McGrath again and Jimmy Hyland pointed frees,on both occasions Cian Loughlin was fouled.

Somehow Ballyteague had moved 5 ahead again but you have to admire Kilcullen and by the 60th minute they were back in contention again.

Two Ciaran O'Brien scores and one each from Jamie Buckley and a Cormac Barker 45 set up a fascinating last 4 minutes.
Jimmy Hyland and Cathal Hanafin kept the gap at three as we hit the 62nd minute. There was time for two Jamie Buckley frees but time ran out for Kilcullen.

A highly entertaining affair and if Kilcullen can improve on this performance they can approach round three against Kevin's with confidence. They will hope that some injuries will clear up before then.
Ballyteague must face Ballymore to decide who finishes top.

BALLYTEAGUE: Derrick Mooney; Gary Nugent, Pairic Hanley, Ryan Webb; Luke Jacob, Conor Hanley 0-1, Gerry Melia 0-1; Cian Loughlin, David Randles; Brian McGrath 0-4 (2 free 1 '45), Fionn Murphy, Jimmy Hyland 0-8 (4 frees); Glen Thorpe, Niall Moran, Stephen Ennis. Subs: Tommy Callan for Niall Moran (5 minutes); Donal Dempsey for Luke Jacob (17 minutes); Cathal Hanafin 0-1 for Conor Hanley (37 minutes).

KILCULLEN: Cormac Barker 0-1 (45); John Lavin, Fran Shortt, Dylan Acton; Tim Carey, Graham Lavin, Matthew Burke; Ciaran Melinn, Robbie Lee 0-1; Paul Bell, Eoin Cahill 0-1, Thomas Hickey; Ciaran O'Brien 0-4 (2 frees), Jamie Buckley 0-6 (5 frees), Daniel Coughlan 0-1 (1 free). Subs: Ben Foran for Thomas Hickey (7 minutes); Colm Byrne for Paul Bell (half-time); Cathal Brophy for John Lavin (37 minutes); Conor Bolton for Dan Coughlan (42 minutes).

REFEREE: PJ Cummins.

