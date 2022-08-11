Ballymore cruise past St Kevins to make two wins from two in Kildare IFC

The Auld Shebeen Bar Athy Intermediate Football Championship Group C, round two

Ballymore Eustace 1-11

St Kevins 0-6

Ballymore Eustace got past St Kevin's in their second round Intermediate Football Championship match on Saturday. The win moved Ballymore onto four points having beaten Kilcullen in the previous round.

The game was undoubtedly lacklustre and both teams were tentative early on waiting for the other to spring into life.

The edge went to Ballymore early on who continued their strong defensive output that has been on display in this campaign. At the other end there was little to know positives for either side as they sat on a 0-1 each after 10 minutes.

The crowd's first lift came on 16 minutes as Kevins’ Barry Noone dispatched a brilliant free kick to make it level once more following Simon Murphy's point moments prior. However it was Ballymore who would react best and began to get their eye for goal, an aspect of the game Kevin's never really found their groove in.

Ballymore chalked up five scores with just one in reply for the remainder of the first half.

The dominant spell included a chance for Michael Stewart-Byrne to get the first green flag of the afternoon as he was sent through on goal but the centre-back couldn't get his handling sorted in time to get a shot away.

The half ended with a point from Kevins’ Cormac Noone to bring the sides in 0-7 to 0-4 in Ballymore’s favour.

The restart brought about fresh optimism for a much improved performance and a near assurance that Kevins’ would improve their scoring output. They didn’t.

It all started well with a great run and score from Kevins’ Jamie Smyth and now only two points down they looked set to kick on.

And in general play they most certainly had, they earned themselves two opportunities that would have brought them level. But a miss from an easy mark and wayward effort moments later drew plenty of moans and groans from supporters.

It was Jamie Smyth again who would bring his side within one point after 36 minutes with another marauding run forward, this would be their last score of the game.

Back in the game it seemed but Ballymore would launch an attack from their goal kick.

Michael Stewart-Byrne was judged to have been fouled just outside the 21-metre line, sparking protests from Kevin's defenders with three men marching towards referee Ken Doyle.

While they were on their way to write a letter of complaint Ballymore had eyes for goal and Stewart-Byrne played the free-kick quickly into Eoin Kavanagh, the full-forward hand-passed across to Simon Murphy who had a one-on-one with the keeper and made no mistake. 1-7 to 0-6 and the early second half work undone in an instant.

The game was quiet from there as Ballymore slotted over the occasional point while Kevins’ failed to break down their defence, time and time again resulting in ill-advised efforts on goal and poor wides.

The only remaining chance to breathe life into this contest fell to Kevins’ Cormac Noone but he skewed his goal attempt well wide off his weaker foot.

Ballymore would run out comfortable winners and they are sitting pretty with two wins from two. For Kevins, it’s about that crucial Kilcullen game next time out to try avoid a relegation play-off.

Scorers: Ballymore, Simon Murphy 1-4, Caolan Halpin 0-4, Shane Barrett 0-1, Eoin Kavanagh 0-1, Brian Crowe 0-1.

St Kevins, Jamie Smyth 0-2, Barry Noone 0-1, Jamie O'Brien 0-1, Conor Murray 0-1, Cormac Noone 0-1.

BALLYMORE: Tommie Archbold; Des Horan, Darragh Kelleher, Caolan Halpin; Darragh Gilroy, Michael Stewart-Byrne, Brian Crowe; Shane Barrett, Eoin Clarke; Ben Noone, Charlie Litton, Seamus Kelleher; Simon Murphy, Eoin Kavanagh, Sean Broderick.

Subs: Jack Sammon on for Des Horan (50 minutes), Finn Breslin on for Eoin Kavanagh (53 minutes), Mark Slevin on for Sean Broderick (56 minutes), Tadhg Grace on for Eoin Clark (58 minutes).

ST KEVINS: Keith Fizharris; Paddy Tyrell, Mark Grace, Tom Barron; Enda Keane, Jamie Smyth, Cormac Noone; Ciaran Smyth, Dylan Brereton; Joe Kenny, Jamie O'Brien, Conor Murray; Diarmuid Smyth, Ross Carew, Barry Noone.

Subs: Brian Fogarty on for Joe Kenny (40 minutes), Ryan Casey on for Diarmuid Smyth (51 minutes), Declan Flaherty on for Ross Carew (51 minutes).

REFEREEe: Ken Doyle.