More family fun at Curragh Racecourse on Saturday with an eight-race card

There is more family fun in the sunshine at Curragh Racecourse on Saturday.

The August Summer Saturday Bundle costs €25 and includes Admission, Racecard, BBQ Burger voucher and €10 bet with on course bookmakers.

Under 18s are free if accompanied by an adult

Luxembourg will have his first start since finishing third to Coroebus in the English 2000 Guineas earlier this year.

The Aidan O’Brien trained three-year-old is one of six runners in the historic Fitzdares Royal Whip at The Curragh this Saturday, following this morning’s declaration stage. Other contenders in the Group 3 contest are GEORGEVILLE, INSINUENDO, ANCHORAGE, POINT GELLIBRAND and REALISM.

Dual Comer Group International Irish St Leger winner Search for a Song will face five rivals in the Comer Group International Irish St Leger Trial Stakes. The Dermot Weld trained mare, who carries the famous Moyglare Stud colours, will compete against Moon Dairy, Raise You, Temple of Artemis, Honeycomb and Seattle Creek, trained by race sponsor Luke Comer.

Kodi Red, Mauiewowie and recent Curragh winner Wave Machine, trained by Johnny Murtagh, are among the seven runners in the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club Curragh Juvenile Sprint.

There are ten runners in the TRI Equestrian Nursery, eight runners in the Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital Handicap, twenty runners in the Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital Derek O’Sullivan Memorial Apprentice Handicap, twenty in the Holden Plant Rentals Handicap and twenty in the opening Irish EBF Maiden.

The eight-race programme is the second for four race days in the Curragh’s August Summer Saturday Series.

