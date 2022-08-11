Search

11 Aug 2022

EuroMillions player in Kildare scoops €500,000 top prize in Tuesday’s EuroMillions Plus draw

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

11 Aug 2022

EuroMillions players in Co. Kildare are being urged to check their tickets very carefully after a player in the Maynooth area scooped the top prize of €500,000 in Tuesday night’s (August 9) EuroMillions Plus  draw. 

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on the 6th of August at the News 4 U store in Glenroyal Shopping Centre, Maynooth

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s (9th August) EuroMillions Plus draw were:  07, 23, 41, 43 and 45.

This isn’t the first time News 4 U in Maynooth has sold a winning ticket! In 2005 the store sold a winning Lotto ticket worth €450,000 and in 2016 a EuroMillions Plus top prize ticket worth €500,000.  

Shop owners Michael and Louise Travers said they were thrilled to get the call about the Tuesday night win.  

“We feel so lucky! Would you believe this is our 3rd big win in the store? We’re absolutely delighted. In 2005 we sold a winning Lotto ticket worth €450,000 and in 2016 another EuroMillions Plus Top Prize ticket worth €500,000!”, Michael said.

 “We’re a local family store and this year we’ll be celebrating 20 years in business! We wish the winner all the best and hope that’s it’s one of our local customers who’s scooped the prize”, Louise added.

The Kildare winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €500,000, and keep it safe. They should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.   

As there was no winner of last night’s EuroMillions jackpot of €40,859,540, Friday night’s draw (12 August) is set to roll towards an estimated €55 Million.

News

