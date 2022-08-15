Historians to give presentation for National Heritage Week in Milltown

The Inn at Milltown
Historians Mario Corrigan and James Durney will give a presentation for National Heritage Week in The Inn at Milltown on August 16 at 7.30pm.
The event will remember local men involved in the War of Independence and the Civil War.
Organisers said the overall political and military history is known but the stories of the men and their families are not well known.
This will be an opportunity for people to bring along stories, photos and other memorabilia to help complete the story of the men from Milltown, Rathbride and surrounding areas.
It will also be an opportunity to view the many photos and articles already collected. Later in the year all their names will be published in books compiled by the historians.
