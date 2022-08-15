Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, August 15

The death has occurred of Michael Callaghan

Ovidstown, Newtown, Kildare



Michael Callaghan, Ovidstown, Donadea, Co. Kildare, August 13th, 2022, peacefully, at the Regional Hospital Mullingar. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Susan, grandchildren Alan, Christopher, Emma, Alison, Noelle and Lorna, sister Kathleen, brothers Brendan and Denis, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Michael will be reposing at Murty O'Neill and Sons Funeral Home, Johnstown Bridge, on Monday and Tuesday from 5pm to 7.30pm each evening. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 midday in the Church of the Nativity, Newtown, Enfield (A83 YY49), followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those who are unable to make the funeral are invited to leave a message for the family in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Paul Donegan (Snr)

Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Clondalkin, Co. Dublin and McAuley Place, Naas. Peacefully, in St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Lillie and brother of the late Donnie. Sadly missed by his loving son Paul and his partner Martina, granddaughter Simone, grandsons Steven and Eric, daughter in law Linda, great-grandchildren Davin, Ryan, Callum, Zoe, Cillian and Jude, brother Dermot, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Paul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, from 5pm on Tuesday with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Wednesday morning to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for requiem Mass at 10am, followed by cremation service in Newlands Cross, Crematorium at 12 noon.

Paul's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ and the cremation service on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to "The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh" at https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

The death has occurred of Anne Griffin (née Molony)

Old kilcullen, Kilcullen, Kildare



Anne Griffin (nee Molony) Old Kilcullen, Kilcullen, Co Kildare - Saturday 13th Aug 2022 peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Tallaght hospital. Pre deceased by her brother Martin. Sadly missed by her loving Husband Padraig (Pat), children Niamh, Grainne, Lorcan and Ciaran, their partners Andrew, Paddy, Yvonne and Carol, adored and cherished Grandchildren Emily, Ciara, Ada and Dylan, sisters Brenda Buggy and Catherine O’Brien, nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters in law and all the extended Molony and Griffin family and her many friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson’s Leahy Funeral Home from 4 pm on Monday, 15th August, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen.



Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Diabetes Ireland and the Samaritans. Donations box in the church.

The death has occurred of Bart Guilfoyle

Woodside Park, Kildare Town, Kildare



Bart Guilfoyle, Woodside Park, Kildare Town and formerly 453 Tully East. Died peacefully, at Naas Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Josie, daughter Evelyn, son Kenneth, grandchildren Sharon, Darragh, Ciaran, Padraig, Killian, Dylan and Nicole, great-grandchildren Tadhg and Clara, son-in-law Johnny, daughter-in-law Jenny, brother Kevin, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.



May Bart Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home (Eircode R51 P220) from 2pm on Monday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Tuesday morning, to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Mass will be live streamed on https://mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-brigids-parish-church.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to "The Friends of Naas General Hospital".



House strictly private on Tuesday morning, please.