NOTICE: Resurfacing works announced for road in Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District

The announcement was made by Kildare County Council. File pic
Resurfacing works have been announced for a road located in the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District.
Kildare County Council (KCC) has said that the L6065 Red Lane will temporarily be closed tomorrow on Tuesday, August 16.
Diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted.
"Your co-operation is appreciated, and any inconvenience caused is regretted," KCC added.
