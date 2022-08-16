May they all Rest In Peace: Kildare Death Notices for today Tuesday, August 16

The death has occurred of Hazel Martin

Beatty Park, Celbridge, Kildare / Lucan, Dublin



Martin, Hazel, Beatty Park, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Lucan, Dublin, August 13th 2022, suddenly, but peacefully at home, deeply regretted by her loving partner Ron and his daughter Elaine, children Alan, Ken and Laura, daughters-in-law Kara and Sarah, grandchildren Kayla, Aaron, Kaden and Chloe, brothers Derek and Mikey, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

"In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill"





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Joan Smithers (née Davis)

Kilberry, Athy, Kildare / Ratoath, Meath



Late of 39 Fairyhouse Lodge, Ratoath, Co. Meath. Joan, daughter of Marie and the late P.J. Davis of Kilberry, Athy, Co. Kildare. Joan is predeceased by her loving husband Bobby. Joan's passing is deeply mourned by her seven loving children Robert, Peter, Conor, Ellie, Jonathan, Jodie and Grace, her brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her mother Marie's residence, Kilberry from 10am on Tuesday morning (August 16th). Removal at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) CUNNINGHAM

Foxrock, Dublin / Leixlip, Kildare



Cunningham, Thomas (Tom). August 11th 2022. Unexpectedly. Late of Kerrymount, Foxrock and Riverforest, Leixlip, ex head of Portabello Business and Law school and D.B.S. Cherished husband, father, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by Annette, Anna Kate and Shaun, his sister Mary (Carlow), brothers Richard (Greystones) and George (Heuston), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, past students and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place as per Tom's Wishes.

All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Ballyfermot, on (01)6265094.

The death has occurred of Ann FAGAN (née McGing)

Leixlip, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



FAGAN Ann (nee McGing) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin 20) August 13th 2022 peacefully surrounded by her family at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Ann, beloved wife of Noel and dear mother of Darren, Alan, Niamh and Eimear and a devoted grandmother to Ruairi, Hugh, Ethan, Archie and Pippa. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Wednesday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip on Thursday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10 am followed by cremation in Newland's Cross Crematorium. Ann’s Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Thursday morning. (Live only). Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.