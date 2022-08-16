Search

Éire Óg Corrachoill shows their class against Moorefield in Kildare Senior B Championship

EireOg Jack Higgins races clear of the chasing Paul Dawson Moorefield

Tommy Callaghan

16 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

UPMC Senior B Hurling Championship 

Éire Óg Corrachoill 7-19

Moorefield 1-8

While is well acknowledged that there is a growing gap between Naas and the rest in the SHC, well the Senior 'B' is facing similar problems if this game is anything to go on as roaring hot favourites Éire Óg Corrachoill emphasised on Saturday as they annihilated a game but limited Moorefield side by no less than 29 points and if you add in a plethora of missed opportunities that gap could have been profoundly more.

The Prosperous/ Caragh side will, no doubt, return to the senior ranks when this competition reaches its inevitable conclusion sooner rather than later (hopefully) but it really begs the question if a more equitable competition can be found as miss-matches such as we had on Saturday is of absolute no use to either the winners or indeed the losers.

The winners had 1-5 on the board, the goal from Kevin Connors, before Moorefield opened with an Aidan O'Brien free and by half-time that lead had reached out to 3-12 to 0-3 with Conor Kielty adding two more goals.

The second half took the same pattern as Moorefield gave it their all but were simply outclassed as the winners added 4-7 to The Moores 1-5.

The winners main scorers being Kevin Connors with a very impressive four goals while Paul Dolan really ran the entire show from midfield hitting no less than 1-11.

Éire Óg Corrachoill ended the game with 14 minutes when Cormac Byrne was rightly given a straight red in the 61 minute, silly or what.

Scorers

Éire Óg Corrachoil, Kevin Connor 4-0, Conor Kielty 2-2, Paul Dolan 1-11 (two 45s, 5 free), Jack Higgins 0-2, Alan Lagrue 0-2, Kevin O'Mahony 0-1, Brian Fitzpatrick 0-1.

Moorefield, Aidan O'Brien 0-6 (6 frees), Conn Kehoe 1-1.

EIRE OG CORRACHOILL: Paul Dermody; Cormac Byrne, Gary Dempsey, Kieran Moran; Cathal Cribbin, Adam Delmer, Daniel Murray; Kevin O'Mahony, Jack Higgins; Liam Dempsey, Michael Begley, Paul Dolan; Conor Kietly, Kevin Connor, Alan Lagrue. Subs: Scott Cramer for Cathal Cribbin (29 minutes); Jack McGovern for Kevin O'Mahony (39 minutes); Brian Fitzpatrick for Liam Dempsey (51 minutes).

MOOREFIELD: Kevin Corry; Chris Mahony, Jason Donnelly, Cian Brannigan; Jack Dowling, Adam Flood, Shane Delmer; Paul Dawson, Tommy Walsh; Conn Kehoe, Adam Flood, Aidan O'Brien; Graham Sammon, John O'Brien. Subs: Mark Sexton for Graham Sammon (15 minutes); Steve Cullen for Cian Brannigan (24 minutes); Ian Doyle for Steve Cullen (34 minutes); Aidan Murray O'Brien for John O'Brien (50 minutes); Jake Smith for Jason Donnelly (55 minutes).

REFERREE: Anthony Herbert.

