NOTICE: Broadband works to take place in this South Kildare region this evening

The announcement was made by Kildare County Council. Pic: Google Maps Street View
Broadband works will take place in a region in South Kildare this evening, Kildare County Council (KCC) has said.
Essential reinstatement works will take place in Athy on the R417 at Offally street tonight, between the hours of 7pm and 6am.
KKCC added that manual traffic management will be in place, including stop/go, and short delays are envisaged.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.