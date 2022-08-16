Search

16 Aug 2022

Massive Kildare hotel extension is due to open shortly

Massive Kildare hotel extension is due to open shortly

Anthony Moyles and Daniella Moyles at Lawlor's Hotel, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

16 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

A major refurbishment of the popular Lawlor’s Hotel in Naas is all but complete.

And while parts of the extension are operational, it’s likely that the unveiling of the completed extension will take place around the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Daniella Moyles stepped out with her father Anthony Moyles, former head chef at the venue.   

Daniella who grew up in Naas said: “Lawlor’s of Naas has always been very close to my heart. I remember as a kid, crossing the road at lunch time to join my Dad in the kitchen for a tasty sandwich. It’s institutions like these that really breathe life into a town and I’m excited to see what new memories are made with this fabulously eclectic extension.” 

Anthony Moyles, who worked with Lawlor’s as head chef from 1983-1998, said of the extension to his previous workplace, “Lawlor’s always had a strong tradition for quality and an excellent reputation for service and obviously that is going to continue if the visual of the new extension is anything to go by.”  

The new look at Lawlor’s boasts additions like Vi’s Restaurant and iconic round bar  (named for the famed Violette Lawlor), a decorative private garden space for cocktails on long summer evenings, increased capacity to 138 bedrooms, and a new underground car park for 120 cars. Each of the 74 new rooms is built to a 4-star deluxe standard and all with wireless data transfer technology for mobile check-in and high-speed Wi-Fi.    

Daniella has written two books and a travel guide based on her life experiences. Her Father Anthony Moyles worked as head chef in Lawlor’s of Naas throughout the 80’ and 90s.  

Read more Kildare news

At age 26 Daniella was a highly successful radio presenter, model and influencer before quitting her job to backpack around the world for two years. Daniella is now a certified yoga and meditation teacher, and a level 3 kundalini reiki practitioner. She has completed a higher diploma in nutritional science and lifestyle medicine and is currently undertaking a bachelor’s degree in counselling and psychotherapy. She is trained in integrative bodywork, somatic experiencing and trauma-informed mindfulness.   

Anthony is a fully qualified chef with BSc in culinary arts from Thames Valley University London and over 20 years experience working as executive chef in restaurants/hotels. He holds an MA in learning & development from National University of Ireland Galway and currently work as Lecturer and QQI external examiner, authenticator, evaluator and auditor. 

General Manager Richie Nugent said: “We wish to put Naas on the map again and create a hotel where people will travel not just for business, but leisure also. Naas is a thriving town with a great shopping district and a rich heritage which we have incorporated into our new design. Efficiency, comfort and style and great experiences are our top priority for our guests."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media