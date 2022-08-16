Another comfortable win for Naas in Kildare SHC over Maynooth

UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Group A, Round 3

Naas 4-26

Maynooth 1-8

The Naas band wagon rolls on relentlessly in the SHC following yet another impressive win, this time at the hands of Maynooth as the champs book a semi-final spot with a 27 point victory.

At this stage it seems fair to say the only thing that will stop Naas will be Naas themselves, possibly boredom as they continue to wipe all opposition away with nonchalant ease.

Maynooth, in fairness, picked up a fair few injuries throughout this game, the first to Tadhg Forde after just three minutes, but there were others throughout the game which certainly did not help their cause.

That's not to say the result would have been any different, it most certainly would not as Naas, with James Burke hitting an impressive 1-16, eight points more than the opposition's total.

Naas had 1-5 on the board before Maynooth raised a white flag, the goal coming from Jack Sheridan after just four minutes and while David Quailter coverted a free for Maynooth on nine, the pressure continued to build and by the time a second white falg was raised for Maynooth, Naas had massed 2-9, that man Burke getting the second green flag.

Half time arrived with the score now reaching 3-14, the Dowling boys comining before Conor found the net; Maynooth finished the half on five points.

The second half was simlar, mid-way through the score board read 3-21 to 0-7 and while Mikey Gillock did find the Naas net, there was no denying Naas as they added another 1-5, Cathal Dowling getting the goal as Naas won as they liked on a final score line of Naas 4-26 Maynooth 1-8.

Scorers

Naas, James Burke 1-16 (one 65, 6 frees); Jack Sheridan 1-2, Conor Dowling 1-2, Cathal Dowling 1-0, Brian Byrne 0-2, Conan Boran 0-2, Sean Gainey 0-1, Kevin Whelan 0-1.

Maynooth, Mikey Gillick 1-1, Cathal McCabe 0-2 (1 free), Graham Kenny 0-1, David Qualter 0-1 (free), Ronan Dunne 0-1, Cian Forde 0-1 (free), Gearoid Hogan 0-1.

NAAS: Cormac Gallagher; John McKeon, Richard Hogan, Peter O'Donoghue; Conan Boran, Sean Gainey, Harry Carroll; Rian Boran, Simon Leacy; James Burke, Jack Sheridan, Conor Dowling; Brian Byrne, Cathal Dowling, Liam Walsh. Subs: Charlie Sheridan for Conor Dowling (20 minutes): Kevin Whelan for Harry Carroll (41 minutes); Ross Kelly for Brian Byrne (46 minutes); Harry Carroll for Charlie Sheridan (56 minutes).

MAYNOOTH: Sean Bean; Josh Cahill, Fiachra Logan, Eanna Lohan; Daniel O'Meara, Michael Hogan, Ronan Dunne; Graham Kenny, Matt Melia; Mikey Gillick, David Qualter, Ciaran Flanagan; Tadhg Forde, Cian Forde, Cathal McCabe. Subs: Adam Jordan for Tadhg Forde (3 minutes); Neil Delaney for Graham Kenny (30 minutes); Paudie Doran for David Qualter (30 minutes): Luke Marnane for Fiachra Lohan (37 minutes); Kevin Carroll for Eanna Lohan (54 minutes).

REFEREE: Niall Colgan.