Two temporary road closures in Clane announced by Kildare County Council

Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced two separate temporary road closures in Clane.

The council, on behalf of Gas Networks Ireland, gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it intends to close R407 from the L20042 (Blackhall) to the L10231/L5078 (Roundabout at Clane) on Sunday, September 4 and Sunday, September 11.

The closures will take effect from 5am to 3pm.

This will be done to facilitate a survey of the existing gas main, crossing the Alexandra Bridge in Clane.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES:

Traffic travelling from Sallins towards Clane along the R407 will be diverted left at Bondenstown Cross along the L2002 as far as Firmount Cross where they will turn onto the R403 and into Clane.

Traffic travelling from Clane towards Sallins will be diverted onto the R403 Prosperous Road as far as Firmount Cross where they will turn left onto the L2002 as far as Bodenstown Cross and then turn onto the R407 to Sallins.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

KCC added that emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.

Any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to the A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, County Kildare.

In addition, objections/observations can also be sent by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5pm on Monday, 8 August 2022.