MISSING: Gardaí renew appeal to the public for assistance in tracing whereabouts of 16 year old from Carlow

When last seen, Helen McDonnell was wearing black denim jeans, a shiny black jacket with a furry hood and cream Nike runners with glitter. Pic Supplied by An Garda Síochana
Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16 year old Helen McDonnell.
Helen was last seen in Carlow town on Monday, August 1, 2022 at approximately 12 midday.
She is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build, dark-brown shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes.
When last seen, Helen was wearing black denim jeans, a shiny black jacket with a furry hood and cream Nike runners with glitter.
Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
