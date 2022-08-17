Athgarvan edge Cappagh in Division 5 Minor League final

Minor Football League Division 5 final

Athgarvan 3-11

Cappagh 3-9

A second half comeback from Athgarvan saw claim victory in this MFL Division 5 decider.

A point from Euan Brown opened for Athgarvan before Patrick McGreevy doubled the advantage. Cappagh hit back with a Shane Donoghue goal.

A point apiece before Glen Carter extended the advantage to two; whiole two from Adam Mooney pushed the lead to four before McGreevy reduced it to three. Points were exchanged before Adam Mooney gave Cappagh a four point interval advantage.

On the restart Athgarvan hit points from Adam Smithers and Luke Keenan they began to take control and a goal from Daniel Vali had them in front.

Vali add a point before Eoghan Dunne blasted past Whelan for the second time in two minutes.

Cappagh hit badk with a Paul Smith goal to reduce the gap to two but Athgarvan burst forward, McGreevy jinked left and right before placing the ball left and into the back of the net.

Cappagh were not done yet though Carter pointing before Maguire added a second goal two minutes from time to leave one between the sides.

Athgarvan again looked to Vali whose final minute point set the finish up on a guilt edge. A late trading of frees from Maguire and Brown did nothing to change the difference as Athgarvan held on to claim victory.

ATHGARVAN: Paul Smith; John Meehan, Max McLoughlin, Mark Connolly; Donnacha O’Connell, Adam Smithers 0-1, Dylan Ryan; Dylan O’Keefe 0-2, Lorcan Brennan; Patrick McGreevy 1-2, Ben Hensey, Cathal Bolger; Euan Brown 0-3 (3f), Jack Murphy, Luke Keenan 0-1. Subs: Daniel Vali 1-2 for Murphy, 25; Eoghan Dunne 1-0 for Hensey, 36; Evan Morris for Smithers, 61.

CAPPAGH: Dylan Whelan; Evan Farrell, Daniel Griffin, Alex Cahill; Adam Farrell, Conor Rattigan, Ben O’Brien; Glen Carter 0-3 (1f), Eric O’Leary 0-1; David Walsh, Jack O’Connor, Adam Mooney 0-4; Tony McMoreland, Shane Donoghue 1-0, Daniel Sweeney. Subs: Dylan McGuire 2-1 (1f) for Sweeney, 36; Daniel Sweeney for Farrell, 43.

REFEREE: Fintan Barrett.