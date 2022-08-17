Gardaí investigating after items taken from car in Kildare town

Garda Station lantern
Gardaí are investigating after belongings were taken from a car in Kildare town.
The incident happened in the Deanery residential area off Station Road on August 10.
A number of items were taken but there was no damage caused to the vehicle.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station.
