Memorial is erected to Kildare assault victim

A memorial has been erected to Rathangan man Roy Hopkins on a riverside walk in the town.

Mr Hopkins died following an alleged assault incident at Glenaree, on Rathangan’s outskirts just over two years ago.

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic meant that the erection of the memorial, a signpost bearing the message “Roy’s Way”, was delayed until around the second anniversary of his death.

It was put in place on the bank of the River Slate, which passes through the town.

The memorial, which features an angler seated beside a dog with a fishing rod in hand, recalls that Roy regularly fished in the area accompanied by his dog.

“It’s a lovely way to remember Roy and Dom Shiels and the local fishing club were very much involved in doing this,” his mother Caitriona said.

Brian is missed by mother Caitriona and Peter as well as brothers Mark, Brian, Ian and Aaron, their wives and partners, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.

