18 Aug 2022

Plans for 158 new Kildare apartments, 260-bed student accommodation and creche announced

Maynooth development

A CGI image of what the development will look like

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

18 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Plans for a major 158 apartment development, 260-bed student accommodation in 33 flats, and a creche has been lodged for Maynooth. 

Cairn Homes Properties Ltd wants to build the project at Mariavilla, Moyglare Road, which also includes two retail units. The planning application was lodged on August 11 with An Bord Pleanála under the Strategic Housing Development process, which covers developments with more than 100 homes. 

A decision is due by November 30. 

The student accommodation comprises a five storey block with 72 student bedspaces (64 single bedrooms and eight
accessible bedspaces), and facilities include a gym, yoga studio, study room, laundry facilities and a playing
court.
Block A2 extends to five/six storeys high and comprises 100 student bedspaces (96 single bedrooms and four accessible bedspaces), two retail units at ground level and student amenity facilities.
Block A3 is five stories high and comprises 88 student bedspaces (76 single bedrooms, four double bedrooms and four accessible bedspaces), with student amenity facilities located at ground floor level including a study area, cinema, lounge, parcel room and storage areas.
Provision is also made for a two storey creche.
Within Zone B, the 158 apartments will be in three apartment buildings, comprising two studio apartments, 51 one-beds, 93 two-beds and 12 three-bed apartments.

Vehicular access to the development will be via two existing junctions onto Lyreen Avenue which connects to the Moyglare Road along with the provision of 154 car parking spaces and 672 cycle spaces.

