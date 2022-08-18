Increased resources needed for Kildare school transport this year

An increase in the school transport provision in South Kildare is needed according to Kildare senator, Fiona O’Loughlin.

Senator O’Loughlin said; “The announcement of free school transport by the Minister for Education was a good move in my view. It is a prudent cost of living measure, with a family with more than one child using post-primary school transport benefiting by €500.”

“There is no doubt that this has created additional demand on the current provision, with many families who perhaps qualified in prior years but chose not to avail of it or could not afford to avail of it doing so this year, and they are perfectly right and entitled to do so.”

“However, I have been inundated with pleas from stressed and worried parents throughout South Kildare whose children have had concessionary tickets for a number of years but can no longer be facilitated due to the increased demand in the area. A concessionary ticket is where a child does not necessarily meet the criteria of the scheme but is offered a seat when there is spare capacity on their desired service.”

She said she accepts that priority must be given to those who meet the criteria, but she said she has spoken to parents who have had two or three kids availing of concessionary tickets for five or even six years that have suddenly been told that they have no seat come September.

“I have made a number of representations to Bus Eireann asking that local children be facilitated, however, unless resources are increased, and bus provision is increased I fear this may be in vain. I have written to the Minister and will be raising this issue with my Government colleagues," she said.