Green light for new primary school and 69 homes on Kildare border

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
The green light has been given to a 69 home development over three storeys in Blessington.
Wicklow County Council granted planning permission for the project at Kilmalum outside the town to the Windlynn Limited developer based in Bray.
The estimated construction value of the project is over €18m, according to database, Construction Information Services.
A concurrent planning application was also submitted to Kildare County Council for this development.
Also in the plans is a proposed primary school with 16 classrooms on adjacent lands.
The designs include the upgrade to the Kilmalum Road from the roundabout junction of Kilmalum Road with Kilmalum Crescent to the culvert over the Deerpark watercourse.
A new ramped pelican pedestrian crossing will be installed with improved pedestrian and cycle connections.
There will also be parking for 173 vehicles and 110 bicycles.
