Kildare Animals In Need: Friendly Pingu loves going for walks

Meet Pingu, one of our Patterdale x terriers. Pingu is around three years old. He is typically a Patterdale in that he loves to be with people, loves human attention, loves his walks and is good on the lead.

He is best suited to a home without cats, and without other dogs. He would like a home where there is someone around for quite a bit of the day to keep him company, and to take him for his walks.

Pingu would prefer a home in a quiet area rather than in a town or suburban area.

We ask for a minimum donation of €200 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are needed to complete the adoption. A secure garden is required and there will be a home check.

Pingu is vaccinated, neutered and chipped (chip number 972274200317039, origin Ireland). If you are interested in adopting Pingu, please submit an expression of interest form which can be found on our website: kwwspca.ie

Belated Thank You to The Kildare Yarn Bombers

Many thanks to the Kildare Yarn Bombers for their support of the KWWSPCA this year. Special thanks to Alison Whyte who put the whole project together. There was a fantastic exhibition of their work in the Newbridge Linear Park in June and their spectacular St Bridget’s Cloak is still on display in the Whitewater Shopping Centre.

Money was raised by the Yarn Bombers during their exhibition and in a GoFundMe appeal, all of which was donated to the KWWSPCA. Many thanks to you all.

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is a registered charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees. Charity Number, CHY 6280, General Helpline: 087 6887136, Dog Helpline/Rehoming: 087 1279835, Cat Helpline/Rehoming/TNR: 089 4588162, kwwspca@gmail.com, www.kwwspca.ie, Follow us on Facebook.