Kildare Round Tower climbers now get certificate to mark achievement

All visitors to the round tower in Kildare town will now be offered a certificate to confirm they have climbed the 33m structure.

The round tower, which is in the grounds of St Brigid’s Cathedral is one of only two in Ireland that is still accessible to the public.

The printed certificate provides a brief history of the structure and states that it was restored in 1980 by the Round Tower Restoration Committee.

It is signed by the climber and by caretaker Paddy Dowling.

A round tower was used as a fortress within a monastery for monks to hide treasures such as gold ornaments and manuscripts.

In early April, it was revealed that a crafty pigeon had built a nest inside the historic landmark which was closed for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nest, which had two eggs in it, was spotted during a maintenance check.

However the eggs had time to hatch and for the fledglings to fly the nest before visitors returned for the summer season on May 1.