BREAKING: Two men hospitalised, one critical, after Kildare assault

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault of two men in the course of an incident in Monasterevin early today (Sunday).

Shortly after 12:30am, gardaí and emergency services attended at Dublin Road, following reports of an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises.

A man in his 20s, found unresponsive at the scene, was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical. A second man, aged in his early 50s, was treated at the scene for apparent facial injuries and removed by ambulance to Portlaoise Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene is preserved for forensic examination and no arrests have been made at this time. An incident room has been established at Kildare garda station.



Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare garda station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.