Newbridge households urged to take in drama volunteers

Households in Newbridge are being asked to host international volunteers who offer free local drama workshops.

Artistic director of the Crooked House Theatre Company, Peter Hussey said the visitors will be staying from September until August 2023.

He said: “They volunteer their time to offer free drama workshops and programmes to the schools and youth projects in the region, and they work with our young people in Kildare Youth Theatre.

“They help us provide positive mental health resources, activities and supports for our beloved young people in Kildare for free.”

Crooked House is a charity run by volunteers and can pay a host a monthly allowance to provide a room for a volunteer.

Mr Hussey added: “The volunteer will look after themselves, cook and shop etc for themselves.

“They just need a shelf in the fridge and in the kitchen, freedom to cook, and come and go as they please.

“They will not have guests, and they will be busy in Crooked House until late most evenings.”

All volunteers will have been Garda vetted already.

If you know of anyone who can help, please get them to contact WhatsApp 087 2759420 or email info@crookedhouse.ie.