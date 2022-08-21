Kildare GAA: No major shocks in SFC

No major shocks in the SFC this afternoon, with comfortable wins for Naas against Maynooth; Athy had just one to spare over Eadestown while Johnstownbridge cemented their quarter-final spot with a two point win over Carbury.
Moorefield defeated Round Towers comfortably setteing up a pre-quarter final aginst Sarsfields while Round Towers and Confey will contest the senior relegation.
Joe Mallon Motors (Renault) SFC Group A, Round 3
Naas 1-13 Maynooth 0-7;
Athy 0-13 Eadestown 0-12.
Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC, Group C, Round 3
Moorefield 2-15 Round Towers 0-10;
Johnstownbridge 0-18 Carbury 2-10.
The Auld Shebeen Pub Athy IFC, Group B, Round 3
Rathangan 1-13 Ellistown 2-23;
Allenwood 3-14 Caragh 2-14.
The Auld Shebeen Pub Athy, IFC, Group A, Round 3
Leixlip 2-17 Sallins 2-14;
Castledermot 1-12 Two Mile House 3-13.
