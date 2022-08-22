Gardaí warn Kildare people warned not to send money up-front for online goods

Gardaí have warned members of the public to be aware of the dangers of online shopping.

Officers have given clear advise to would-be purchasers so that they don't become victims of fraud.



The DO’s

• Only buy from trusted sources, shops or brands that you are familiar with.

• Use credit cards when purchasing things online.

• Make sure the data transfer is appropriately protected. Look for the padlock symbol.

• Think twice before allowing e-merchant stores to store your payment details.

• Be aware how to control the recurring charge if paying for a continuous service online.

• Always save all documents related to your online purchases.



The DON’TS

• If you are not buying a specific product or service, don’t submit your card details.

• Avoid doing your online shopping at sites that don’t use full authentication.

• Never send your Card number, PIN or any other card information to anyone by email.

• When purchasing something online from another person, do not send money up front.

• Never send your card details in an un-encrypted email.

• Don’t send money to anyone you don’t know online.



REMEMBER

Regularly check statements and transactions for any frauds or suspicious activity.

Report suspicious transactions to your local Garda station and to your bank.