Kildare Gardaí investigating break-in at GAA premises

Gardaí are investigating a break-in at the Sarsfields GAA Club in the early hours of yesterday morning.
A number of items were taken in the burglary which happened at around 5am.
The Garda Press Office said local gardaí are investigating a burglary at a recreational premises in Newbridge which is understood to be Sarsfields GAA complex.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a recreational premises in Newbridge on Sunday, August 21 at approximately 5am.
"A number of items were taken from the property."
Gardaí added: "Investigations are ongoing."
