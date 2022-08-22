LATEST: €3.2 million worth of suspected cocaine seized by gardaí near Kildare-Dublin border

Gardaí also seized drug paraphernalia and cash to the value of €21,500 during the course of the search. Pic: Garda Info on Twitter.
Approximately €3.2 million worth of suspected cocaine was seized by gardaí.
It was also announced by gardaí that one male was arrested as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Clondalkin area.
At approximately 7pm yesterday evening, Sunday, August 21, 2022, Gardaí attached to the Ronanstown District Drugs Unit and Detective Unit conducted a search operation at a residence in Clondalkin, Dublin 22.
During the course of the search, Gardaí located and seized over 40 blocks of suspected cocaine.
The estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately €3.2 million, pending analysis.
Gardaí also seized drug paraphernalia and cash to the value of €21,500 during the course of the search.
One male, aged in his late 30s, was arrested and taken to Lucan Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
