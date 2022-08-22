Kildare driver tests positive for three types of drugs

The car at the scene / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted a checkpoint in Clane recently.
A motorist was stopped and tested positive for three types of drugs.
The drugs were: Cocaine, Opiates and Cannabis.
The driver was arrested at the scene and will appear in court in coming weeks.
The car also had no NCT for over one year was impounded.
