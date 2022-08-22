ALERT: ESB outage at pumphouse in Kildare tomorrow

File photo: A number of areas will be affected
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced that an ESB outage will occur at a pumphouse at Kill Hill tomorrow, Tuesday, August 22.
Water supply to Bishopscourt, Delahunt’s Lane, Porterstown, Old Mill, Owenstown and the Castlewarden Area may suffer low pressure/loss of supply from 9am until 5pm, KCC said.
